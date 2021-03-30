Calcot Collection to roll out new ‘self-contained’ accommodation from April 12

In response to the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, The Calcot Collection has introduced new self-contained accommodation at Calcot & Spa and Barnsley House.

A first for the collection, which also comprises The Painswick and Lord Crewe Arms in Northumberland, the new spaces will open from April 12, in line with government rules, each with its own private entrance and stocked pantry.

Calcot & Spa will offer stays in Farmhouse Boltholes and offer alfresco dining with ‘surf & turf at The Barn’, as well as afternoon tea daily served from 3-5pm.

Barnsley House and Village Pub will also open 12 self-contained Hideaway suites, where breakfast hampers will be delivered to the door each day and guests will have access to the hotel’s garden spa.

The Calcot Collection is headed up by Richard and Cathy Ball and comprises a total of five properties.