Callow Hall to open in summer 2021 signaling launch of new boutique hotel brand

The opening of Callow Hall in Derbyshire this summer will signal the launch of a new boutique hotel brand, Wildhive.

The group’s first property is situated in 35 acres of space and has undergone an extensive renovation since being acquired by Wildhive’s founders Ed Burrows and Charles Randall in 2018.

Callow Hall has been transformed by interior designer Isabella Worsley, who previously worked alongside Firmdale Hotels’ designer and founder, Kit Kemp.

The main house comprises 15 bedrooms, and then dotted amongst the woodland are 11 one-bedroom woodland Hives, complete with bathroom, kitchenette and outdoor bathing, all designed by Worsley.

There will also be two treehouses on site, from Blue Forest, each designed to ‘sit amongst the trees’ and are geared for self-catering with open-plan sitting rooms and kitchens.

Executive Chef David Bukowicki, previously at Barnsdale Lodge in Rutland, is overseeing the food and drink and has created a menu which celebrates the seasons and the best of British produce.

Callow Hall’s 15 beehives will be managed by the Derbyshire Bee Society and will provide honey for the house. Callow Hall’s kitchen garden will also provide seasonal vegetables and herbs.

The new bespoke contemporary glass Garden Room will serve inspiring seasonal dishes from breakfast through to dinner and has a sedum roof to provide a habitat for birds and insects.

Regular events such as ‘Be Nice to Nettles’ and Lammas day will take place throughout the year alongside live music, celebratory woodland feasts and pop-up bars.

The Coach House Wellness Centre will offer an undercover gym area, yoga studio and sauna and steam room, as well as three treatment rooms. Bikes will also be available to hire.

The aim behind Wildhive is to create a ‘characterful collection of houses’, from cabins, pigsties, to treehouses or earth dens, situated in ‘lesser-known’ parts of the UK.

Callow Hall was built between 1849 and 1852 for John Goodwin Johnson. It opened as a hotel in 1982 and for 26 years it was run by the Spencer family until it was sold to Von Essen Hotels.

In 2011, the then 16-bedroom property was acquired by David and Joan Hardman, who saved the hotel from Von Essen administration in 2011.