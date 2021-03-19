Cambridgeshire’s Elme Hall Hotel goes on the market for £1.9m

Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1.9m.

The 42-bedroom, Georgian-inspired hotel has been brought to the market by global real estate advisors Colliers on behalf of owners the Wood family who are now looking to retire.

Expected to attract a range of potential buyers, the hotel is set in three acres and generates strong business from the mid-week corporate market.

Story continues below Advertisement

Elme Hall Hotel was constructed in the mid to late 1980s, and in 2003, a galleried ballroom was added which is the largest of three events rooms.

Other features include a bar; a restaurant with 34 covers; four ensuite staff bedrooms and a two bedroom owner’s/manager’s apartment, including large attic-style room.

There is also a detached two-storey annexe with 34 bedrooms, which was developed in 2012.

Paul Barrasford, director in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers said: “We are expecting interest from buyers looking to operate the hotel business, including functions and weddings, or others considering redeveloping the property for alternative uses, such as for a care, residential or senior living scheme.”

“Pre-COVID, the primary revenue streams included good levels of midweek corporate business complemented by occasional weekend leisure clientele.

“Looking ahead to when normal trading conditions return, there is significant scope to grow these particular elements of the business.”