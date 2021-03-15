Cameron House embarks on huge recruitment drive with release of over 300 new roles ahead of reopening

Cameron House Hotel has launched huge recruitment drive ahead of its reopening this summer, with over 300 roles available.

The luxury five-star hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond is preparing to reopen later this year after a four-year closure and a multi-million pound restoration project.

A devastating fire at Cameron House in 2017 destroyed the main building and killed two guests. As a result earlier this year, the hotel pleaded guilty to charges under the Fire Scotland Act of failing to take fire safety measures, and ordered to pay £500,000 in fines.

Many employees were made redundant after the fire and now Cameron House is preparing to bulk up its team once again, with a wide range of job positions available, including housekeeping, reception, food and beverage, sales and events, and kitchens and maintenance.

The vacancies range from apprenticeships and graduate positions to senior management roles.

Several new roles have also been created as part of the recruitment drive, including a dedicated training & development manager, head of guest experience and public area manager.

Jennifer Jurgensen, director of human resources, Cameron House said: “With the hospitality industry as a whole facing such a tough time at the moment it really is a pleasure to be able to announce that we are now ready to start recruiting for over 300 new positions at Cameron House Hotel.

“Having the right team in place that shares our values is crucial to delivering the five-star Cameron House experience. We look forward to welcoming our new recruits, all of whom will be able to enjoy working at one of the most beautiful resorts in the country, set within the breath-taking Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“I would encourage those looking to start or develop their career in hospitality at one of Scotland’s most iconic resorts to visit our careers website to find out more.”

To find out more and apply, visit careers.cameronhouse.co.uk.

Cameron House Estate spans over 400 acres and comprises the 140-bedroom Cameron House Hotel and a luxury spa, 18-hole golf course and range of restaurants and bars.

In February this year, Dumbarton Sheriff Court heard how the hotel’s night porter Christopher O’Malley put a bag of ash and embers into a cupboard containing kindling and newspaper, causing the fire in December 2017.