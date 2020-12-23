Cameron House, Scotland

Cameron House

Location: Scotland

Operated by:

REOPENING DATE: Spring 2021

Luxury Scottish five-star resort, Cameron House, is to reopen its doors in the spring, four years after a devastating fire destroyed the main house.

The original, listed building is being restored by contractors ISG, architects 3DReid, and closely supported by principal Designer Thomson Gray, Interior Designer Greyline Design, and Hirst Landscape Architects.

Once reopen, the hotel will be home to 140 bedrooms, including 24 suites and events spaces and a function room. Restoration work is also ongoing at the property’s Leisure Club, The Great Scots bar and Cameron Grill prior to reopening.

The resort’s new £17.5m extension is also underway and will include a further 68 new bedrooms, the majority featuring large balconies with loch-facing views, bringing the resort’s total offering to 208 bedrooms including 28 suites, and a grand, 7,345 square foot loch-facing ballroom.

The hotel is owned by KSL Capital, and in 2017 the company rounded off a £4m renovation across the property, the same year the fire occurred at Cameron House.