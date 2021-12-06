Cameron Venture Group buys Mildenhall’s The Riverside Hotel

Cameron Ventures Group has announced that it has purchased The Riverside Hotel in Mildenhall.

The group, based in Suffolk, has acquired the hotel as part of its continued expansion programme.

The Riverside Hotel is a Georgian property within easy reach of Cambridge, Newmarket, Ely, Bury St Edmunds and Thetford.

The hotel comprises 15 bedrooms, a smart restaurant called The Terrace and two bars, one simply called The Bar and the other called Drake’s.

The Riverside Hotel is also fully licensed to host weddings, civil ceremonies and partnerships, as well as other events including birthday parties and corporate functions.

Brian Keane, CEO of Cameron Ventures Group, commented: “The Riverside Hotel is a great hotel in a good location and we are pleased to have added it as part of our group. We will continue to look for further opportunities over the coming months to further build the hotel business.”

The privately owned group also recently acquired The Park Hotel in Diss, Norfolk, with plans to add more bedrooms to the property in 2022.

The group’s portfolio also includes The Ipswich Hotel, Brome Grange Hotel in Diss, Priory Hotel in Bury St Edmunds and The Cedars Hotel in Stowmarket.