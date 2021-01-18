Carbis Bay Estate to host world leaders in June for G7 Summit

Carbis Bay Estate in Cornwall is to welcome some of the world’s most influential leaders in June when the hotel hosts the G7 Summit this summer.

From June 11, the hotel, owned and operated by Stephen and Jose Baker, will play host to leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as incoming US president Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The leaders will travel to the picturesque Cornish hotspot to discuss topics such as debt, climate change and post-Covid recovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Visit Cornwall has estimated that the event will make £50m for the county, boosting the location’s international profile and tourism reputation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it the “perfect location for such a crucial summit”.

The two-day summit will be the first face-to-face G7 meeting since the pandemic began.

Carbis Bay has been in the Baker family since 1981 and is currently putting the finishing touches to its new spa and leisure complex development.

The new addition will round off a £25m investment at the family-owned resort as it bids to become one of the best wellness retreats in the country.

In 2018, Carbis Bay unveiled its luxury beach lodges after a £15m, decade-long project.