Carden Park Hotel further shapes its growth strategy with new sculpture garden

Carden Park Hotel is opened a new sculpture garden and exhibition as it invests further in growth and expansion.

The country estate in Cheshire has opened the new addition within its 1,000 acres, with pieces curated by Grant Ford, BBC’s Antiques Roadshow expert and Fine Art curator and entry free to visitors.

Each unique piece is also available to buy through Grantfordltd.com, with prices starting from £1,000 to £320,000.

Stand-out pieces include ‘Looking at Life’ by Rowan Gillespie with a price tag of £85,000 and The ‘ TORUS’ by David Harber, available to buy at £36,898.

The Sculpture Garden is another addition to Carden Park’s ambitious growth strategy, as it bids to position itself as a leading resort destination in the North of England.

Following extensive refurbishment, Carden Park has been transformed with the launch of the award-winning Spa at Carden, the opening of The Vines fine dining restaurant and the new aerial ropes course Vertigo at Carden, as well as the new Leisure Club and extensive redevelopments of communal areas.

Director & general manager, Hamish Ferguson states: “We are always working hard at Carden Park to invest in projects that we believe are truly special and we are very proud of the exhibition Grant Ford has curated for us. The Sculpture Garden will be a destination for everyone; art connoisseurs and families are all welcome, and we’ll continue to grow the world-class leisure offering we have at Carden Park.”