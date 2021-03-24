Carden Park Hotel takes business to new heights with £350k aerial trek course

Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire is hoping to take business to new heights when permitted to reopen as it unveils its new aerial trek course.

Vertigo at Carden is the result of a £350,000 investment and will be available to guests when the hotel reopens fully on May 17.

The new addition has been designed by JM Adventure and offers a rock climbing course alongside the obstacle course in the trees.

Vertigo is the latest in a string of investments at Carden Park during the lockdown, including £250,000 spent on its new fine dining restaurant, The Vines.

Director and general manager, Hamish Ferguson says: “We’ve worked hard throughout lockdown to invest in our facilities to ensure even our most loyal visitors have something completely new to come back to. Vertigo at Carden is perfect for our adventurous guests and the high ropes course adds a whole new experience to our already world-class leisure offering.”