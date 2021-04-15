Carden Park Hotel unveils ‘star’ training programme to appeal to MICE market

Carden Park Hotel in Chester has unveiled its new High Performance Leadership Training facility for organisations, teams and individuals in a bid to capitalise on the MICE market when business returns.

The new facility, in partnership with Star Development UK, will launch when the hotel reopens on May 17 and will see a line-up of trainers, coaches and mentors lead a programme to enhance leadership performance and communication for businesses.

Carden Park Hotel has benefitted from significant investment over the past two years, with the multi-million spa garden opening in 2020 and a new £350k high ropes adventure course, Vertigo at Carden launching this year.

A new fine dining restaurant, The Vines will also open in May after a complete refurbishment of the hotel’s restaurant space.

Each training programme at the new Performance Leadership Training facility will be bespoke and designed to ‘take teams out of comfort zones and add value to their workplace’.

With a blended learning experience of both classroom workshops and physical outdoor activities, each programme allows teams to ‘slow down and do more’.

Trainers for each programme are selected from some of the best in their fields from sports, business and military backgrounds, including Peter Anstiss, teacher at Lancaster University Management School, ex-royal marine Phil Quirk, Olympic gymnast Dan Purvis.

Founder of Star Development UK, Stuart Waddington says: “We’re delighted to be offering our training and development services in such a unique location as Carden Park Hotel. The extensive facilities allow us to take our attendees outside of their comfort zone and really connect with the programme and each other. We will provide a bespoke service that will help each individual and team exceed their full potential.”