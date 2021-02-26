Carden Park sinks £250k into new fine dining restaurant The Vines

Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire has invested £250k into developing a new fine dining restaurant, The Vines, ahead of reopening.

Lead by executive chef Graham Tinsley and head chef Harri Williams, the new eatery at the 1,000-acre resort will boast a classic a la carte menu showcasing the ‘finest, fresh and locally-sourced ingredients’.

The Vines will be open for dinner service on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and lunch service on Sunday.

The new restaurant will be operated alongside Redmond’s Restaurant, Jack’s Bar and Morgan’s Bar, making up the hotel’s complete F&B offering.

Executive chef, Graham Tinsley MBE says; “We’re proud to be announcing the opening of The Vines. Although it has been a difficult year for our industry, we have listened to what our guests would like when it comes to their dining experience and have created a new elegant space to elevate our offering. The menu has been designed based on our experience and working with local suppliers, we hope that our guests will enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it”

Director & general manager, Hamish Ferguson adds; “We are incredibly privileged to be in a position to provide world-class new facilities at the time we reopen in May. With a luxurious space and elegant menu sourced through local suppliers, The Vines will showcase the best aspects of our Cheshire estate and will be a must for all lovers of fine dining in the region.”