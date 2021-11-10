Carden Park toasts £1.5m lounge as makeover continues

Cheshire’s Carden Park Hotel has announced the phase 3 opening of what it calls a “world-class development programme”.

Earlier this year it opened fine dining restaurant The Vines and it has now launched a £1.5m lounge for guests to relax pre- and post-dinner at the hotel.

The lounge, which has capacity for 130 including the veranda, takes inspiration from the hotel’s dining spaces and award-winning spa, acting as an interim between the two.

With creative cocktails and delicious afternoon tea also on the menu, the tranquil space has been designed to keep guests calm and relaxed while also still feeling luxurious and glamourous.

The interior features hand-painted, golden coffers on the ceiling and large Crittall-style windows. Oversized doors lead onto the canopy-covered veranda.

Jason West, director of WDC Creative, the Manchester-based studio responsible for the design of the lounge, said: “We were so pleased to work with Carden Park on the design of their new luxurious lounge. We decided a modern-classic style would be most suited to the other areas of their hotel and spa and the features we chose for this reimagined area have each been carefully selected to create a space that feels inspired yet refined.

“Ensuring that high-quality, British-made items were used where possible, key focal points of the lounge include the beautiful Wilton Carpet and the bespoke organic lighting feature, providing timeless elegance to the beautiful space.”