Lake District hotel The Samling appoints new Head Chef

The Samling, a luxury hotel on the banks of Lake Windermere, has announced the appointment of Carl Wild as the hotel’s new Head Chef.

Wild brings more than 15 years’ experience in hospitality to the role and will work alongside The Samling’s existing kitchen team, headed up by Executive Chef Robby Jenks.

Most recently, Wild spent seven years working in the kitchen at Michelin-starred The Gilpin, also found in the Lake District.

His career has also seen him enjoy stints at two top restaurants in Barcelona: French offering Neichel (since closed) and Michelin star haunt Restaurant Gaig.

Jenks and Wild will work together to create a seasonal menu inspired by The Samling’s dramatic Lake District location and will also seek to champion sustainability, working with handpicked suppliers and producers across the county and beyond.

The menu will also utilise The Samling’s impressive wine collection – the venue’s Wine Cellar

purports to be home to over 600 of the world’s finest wines, including a strong selection of English wines.

Wild commented: ‘I am incredibly excited about joining The Samling, and working in such a beautiful location, using the wide array of wonderful local and seasonal ingredients – many grown in The Samling’s extensive kitchen garden. I am looking forward to producing an exciting and innovative menu.”

Executive Chef Robby Jenks added: “We are delighted to welcome Carl Wild and know that he will help elevate The Samling’s already strong reputation for dining. It signifies just one of the innovative changes we have made to The Samling’s offerings and positions our culinary experiences as some of the best in the UK.”

The Samling is located above the shores of Lake Windermere and surrounded by 65 acres of woodlands, meadows and gardens.

The property comprises 12 guest bedrooms, ranging from classic bedrooms through to cottages.