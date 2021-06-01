Carole Bamford to open second pub with rooms in early 2022

Following the launch of The Wild Rabbit in 2013, Carole Bamford will open her second pub with rooms at the beginning of next year.

The Fox at Oddington will launch in early 2022 and feature a ‘heaty menu with classic pub dishes’, seating up to 90 covers inside and a terrace to accommodate a further 40 people.

The pub will also house eight bedrooms, all decorated in Daylesford’s signature style, with The Coach House opposite able to host self-catering stays.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Fox was sold in February to Carole Bamford on behalf of owner Ian MacKenzie. He had been proprietor since 2002 and steered the business to win Michelin Pub of the Year in 2004.

Daylesford Farm is set in over 2,500 acres of organic countryside.

Recently awarded a Green Star by the Michelin Guide, the farm is home to the flagship farmshop, Bamford Wellness Spa and three restaurants: The Old Spot, The Trough Café and The Legbar.