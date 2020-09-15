Carrie Wicks to spearhead launch of new London hotel in 2021

Ex-Firmdale boss Carrie Wicks is to spearhead the launch of a new hotel in London next year, inspired by the birthplace of the British music scene.

Wicks’ company CAW Ventures is working with immersive media district Outernet Global to develop Chateau Denmark, a 55 bedroom and apartment property to open on Denmark Street in the capital in the summer of 2021.

The street is where The Rolling Stones recorded their first album, Jimi Hendrix often visited, the Sex Pistols once lived and where many believe Ziggy Stardust was born.

This history will be reflected in the design and décor of the characterful rooms, which are set across 16 buildings in and around Denmark Street and designed by interiors team Taylor Howes.

Nicknamed ‘Session rooms’, many of the rooms have their own individual stories referencing events on the street, divided by four narratives – vintage gothic, timeless grandeur, modern psychedelia and punk now.

Chateau Denmark will also feature ‘maxi-bars’ in place of minibars, said to be ‘perfect for hosting, ghosting and other illustrious pursuits’.

Carrie Wicks states: “By the time we open next year, more than ever people will need to have it their way, connecting however they wish. In 2021, together we’ll present the next chapter of staying up or waking up in London.”

Previously Wicks was director of operations at Firmdale Hotels for almost 20 years until 2016. Since then she has worked with Leeu Collection before started CAW Ventures in 2018.

CAW Ventures delivers hospitality experiences through operational partnerships and collaborative project management services.