Carton House, Maynooth

Carton House

Location: Maynooth, County Kildare

Operated by: Fairmont

Bedrooms: 169

OPENING DATE: Spring 2021

Carton House, a Fairmont managed hotel, will open in the spring. The hotel will be the first Fairmont hotel in Ireland, situated half an hour from Dublin in Maynooth.

Situated in a 1,100 acre estate, the hotel comprises 169 bedrooms, two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Colin Montgomerie and Mark O’Meara, a luxury spa and an array of dining spaces.

The Morrison Room will be home to a fine dining restaurant, while for more informal fare, Kathleen’s Kitchens, located in the old servant’s kitchens, will also be available for guests.

The resort will also house a 1,000 sqm purpose built conference and events space which can host up to 500 delegates and the Kildare Gallery, which showcases a number of art and sculpture exhibitions seasonally.