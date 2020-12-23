Carton House, Maynooth

Carton House
Location: Maynooth, County Kildare
Operated by: Fairmont
Bedrooms: 169
OPENING DATE: Spring 2021
Carton House, a Fairmont managed hotel, will open in the spring. The hotel will be the first Fairmont hotel in Ireland, situated half an hour from Dublin in Maynooth.
Situated in a 1,100 acre estate, the hotel comprises 169 bedrooms, two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Colin Montgomerie and Mark O’Meara, a luxury spa and an array of dining spaces.
The Morrison Room will be home to a fine dining restaurant, while for more informal fare, Kathleen’s Kitchens, located in the old servant’s kitchens, will also be available for guests.
The resort will also house a 1,000 sqm purpose built conference and events space which can host up to 500 delegates and the Kildare Gallery, which showcases a number of art and sculpture exhibitions seasonally.