Castle Hotel Windsor launches new restaurant after revamp

Castle Hotel Windsor has announced the launch of its new restaurant, Leaf.

The hotel, part of MGallery Hotel Collection, has give its dining room a completely new look, and now offering indoor and outdoor dining and two private rooms, boasting a new botanical design scheme utilising flowers and plants.

The look has been created by design team Rt San.

The redesign also includes the hotel’s Windsor Lounge where the new Captain Sir Tom afternoon tea.

Castle Hotel Windsor is run by general manager Sam Goss and comprises 108 bedrooms, four meetings and events spaces and now the new leaf restaurant.

Its building has been part of the high street in Windsor for more than 500 years.