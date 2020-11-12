Casual Dining postponed until September 2021

Diversified Communications UK, the organiser of the Casual Dining trade show, has confirmed the exhibition has been postponed from next March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions.

The event dedicated to the casual dining sector will now take place on 23-24 September 2021 at ExCeL London and run alongside sister show lunch! and Commmercial Kitchen.

Eva Ellis, event manager for Casual Dining says: “Like all businesses, we have been closely following the rapidly changing developments during these difficult times. While we were hopeful that the current tough measures on restricted social interaction would be lifted by March, there are still too many questions surrounding hotels, travel, social distancing, and individual company policies, to make it viable to run Casual Dining in March 2021.

“Clearly, the best, safest and most responsible option for everyone involved is to wait and host an even better show in September 2021 alongside lunch! and Commercial Kitchen.

“We believe this model will give all our valued exhibitors and buyers even more opportunities to do business, in an even safer environment, when they need it most.”

Casual Dining, lunch! and Commercial Kitchen will take place on 23-24 September 2021 at ExCeL London.