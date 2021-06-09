Catering firm snaps up Caistor Hall Hotel in Norfolk with plans for expansion

Catering firm Brasted’s has acquired Caistor Hall Hotel and plan to reopen the business in July and roll out a number of new developments at the Norfolk hotel.

The company, which runs an outside catering arm as well as a restaurant and lodge in Norfolk, have taken over the Georgian hotel for an undisclosed sum after the business closed due to the impact of the pandemic last year.

New owners, directors of Brasted’s Nick Mills, Chris Busby and Sian de Waal, will now reopen Caistor Hall by Brasted’s in early July.

They also hope to create a new spa, add more hotel bedrooms and develop the restaurant and events space following the takeover.

The hotel was previously owned by property developer Sayed Ahmad Agha, who relaunched the business as The Boudicca in 2019.

After the management changed, it was rebranded back as the Caistor Hall Hotel in February 2020 with a new Palm restaurant.

The owner promised another £4m refurbishment but then coronavirus struck and it had to close just weeks later.

Speaking to Norfolk Live, new owner Mr Busby said: “Looking to the future, we have exciting plans to further develop our restaurant offering as well as breathing life into other parts of the stunning building with the creation of a luxury spa and additional bedrooms and suites.”

John Brasted, known as ‘JB’ founded Brasted’s in 1984. Brasted’s was originally a 22-cover restaurant, in St Andrews Hill, Norwich.

It gained three AA rosettes and expanded into outside catering. In 1999, Mr Brasted and Nick Mills, managing director, created Brasted’s Barns in Framingham Pigot.

In 2004 Brasted’s Restaurant opened and in 2005, executive chef Chris Busby won EDP Norfolk chef of the year and Brasted’s won Norfolk restaurant of the year.

In September 2009 Brasted’s Lodge was created with six bedrooms.