Celtic Collection to operate new 100-bedroom hotel in Milford Haven

A new 100-bedroom hotel being built as part of the Milford Waterfront development in Milford Haven will be operated as part of the Celtic Collection.

The new hotel will be added to Celtic Collection’s new portfolio of Tŷ Hotels and will open in 2022.

The Celtic Collection’s flagship property is Celtic Manor, the host of the 2010 Ryder Cup and the 2014 NATO Summit.

When open, the hotel at Milford Waterfront will comprise four floors with a restaurant, bar, private dining space and ‘activity suite’ on the ground floor.

The hotel will provide a significant draw for new tourists to Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire, as part of a major redevelopment of the waterfront.

Around 50 permanent jobs will be created in the hotel’s operations with many more supported in the supply chain.

Construction work commenced in January and has been ongoing during the present lockdown with the hotel expected to be completed in time for opening in the spring of 2022.

The Celtic Collection chief executive Ian Edwards said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to manage and operate this exciting new hotel in a spectacular waterfront location and we are excited to launch this partnership with the Port of Milford Haven.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for The Celtic Collection to expand our horizons and bring our expertise in hotels and hospitality to Pembrokeshire, a region which is world-renowned as a tourist destination thanks to its spectacular coastline and landscape, and its welcoming people.”

The Celtic Collection includes the 330-room, five-star Celtic Manor Resort Hotel, the historic 19th century Manor House with 70 rooms, the 148-room Coldra Court, the Newbridge on Usk country inn with six rooms, Tŷ Hotel Magor with 129 bedrooms and 10 Hunter Lodges.

In September 2019, The Celtic Collection opened the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in a joint venture partnership with Welsh Government.