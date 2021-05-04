Celtic Collection unveils The Parkgate Hotel in deal with Welsh Rugby Union

The Parkgate Hotel, a new hotel venture between Celtic Collection and Welsh Rugby Union, will open this autumn in time to capitalise on big crowd-drawing clashes with New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

Operated on behalf of the Welsh Rugby Union, The Parkgate is located close to Principality Stadium and will comprise 170 bedrooms, a signature restaurant and bar, plus a tea lounge and rooftop spa.

The new hotel has seen the old Post Office and County Court properties on Westgate Street.

Previously with the ‘working title’ Westgate Hotel, it has now been confirmed that it will take its name from the Parkgate building that housed the old Post Office.

The Parkgate Hotel’s distinctive ‘P’ logo draws influence from the quills that would have been used on the old writing tables, with the feathers giving a nod to the WRU.

The Parkgate Hotel is a collaboration between the Welsh Rugby Union, property developer Rightacres, and The Celtic Collection, the group behind the Celtic Manor Resort.

The Celtic Collection chief executive Ian Edwards said: “At a time when we are beginning to reopen and bounce back in tourism and hospitality, we are delighted that The Parkgate Hotel will open this October in time for the autumn internationals.

“The Parkgate is going to be a fantastic, year-round addition to Cardiff’s hotel landscape and it will be an extra special place to be on the big match days that create such an amazing atmosphere in the city.”

Rightacres chief executive Paul McCarthy said: “The city centre of Cardiff has been lacking a luxury hotel for a long time and it is especially pleasing to incorporate two iconic but unused buildings in the hotel. As well as the connection to Principality Stadium, the significant commercial regeneration going on in this part of the city will only add to the appeal of The Parkgate Hotel.”