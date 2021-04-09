Charles Oak, Hotel director, The Londoner

In 2019, Charles Oak was appointed hotel director at The Londoner, a new property from Edwardian Hotels due to open any day now.

Oak’s career spans three decades having held several senior management positions in hotel’s within the group’s portfolio including The May Fair Hotel, as well as roles at Gleneagles, Heckfield Place and The Savoy.

The Londoner will launch in Leicester Square this year after an incredible £300m development that has Oak has lived and breathed for the past two years. The epic hotel will comprise 350 bedrooms spanning 16 storeys, and six concept eateries including a rooftop bar serving Japanese-inspired small plates.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new-build property secured a £175m Green Loan from HSBC UK, a first for the hospitality sector, to enable the business to pioneer methods of sustainable luxury.

Dubbed the ‘super boutique hotel’ Oak’s pedigree has helped The Londoner land a handful of key personnel, including general manager Simon Wong, as the business looks to offer an ‘unparalleled level of genuine hospitality’ in the capital when it finally opens this summer.