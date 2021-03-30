Ched Adam Handling to open first restaurant with rooms outside London

Chef Adam Handling is to open a new restaurant with rooms in Windsor on May 17.

Handling will add a fifth property to his portfolio with the opening of the Loch & The Tyne in May, working with co-chef proprietors Steven Kerr and former Adam Handling Chelsea head chef Jonny McNeil.

The launch will mark Handling’s first venture outside the capital.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Handling said he is bidding to make the new addition the ‘most sustainable pub in the UK’.

The Loch & Tyne will comprise just two bedrooms, created with ‘history and luxury in mind’ and a private dining room will have capacity to host up to 10 guests.

The menu will showcase the best of British produce with a major emphasis on sustainable practices, featuring ingredients from its own vegetable gardens and orchard.

The site will also have Nespresso Velosophy bikes available for guests to use.

Adam Handling Restaurant Group portfolio comprises flagship Covent Garden restaurant, Frog by Adam Handling, Adam Handling Chelsea, Cadogan’s by Adam Handling and Eve Bar in Covent Garden.