Chef Adam Simmonds joins Iconic Luxury Hotels’ new London boutique

Iconic Luxury Hotels, the collection that includes Cliveden House and Chewton Glen, has confirmed it will open its new London hotel this December, with head chef Adam Simmonds at the helm of the kitchen.

Despite Covid derailing the property’s original September launch date, The Mayfair Townhouse is now preparing to open on December 3, and will be the fifth hotel in the ILH portfolio.

Simmonds has been confirmed as head chef for the new hotel, and comes from a long-line of experience in luxury London hotels including stints at Belmond Cadogan, The Capital and restaurant L’Escargot.

Federico Ciampi has come on board as general manager at The Mayfair Townhouse, joining from his role at The Trafalgar St James.

The new hotel will be the second London property part of Iconic Luxury Hotels, operating alongside 11 Cadogan Gardens in the collection.

The Mayfair Townhouse will debut on Half Moon Street. Half Moon Street was immortalised in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, and the hotel will comprise seven Georgian listed buildings.

The hotel will offer 172 rooms and suites, a gym, event spaces and The Dandy Bar.

“The upcoming launch of The Mayfair Townhouse is a significant moment in the history of Iconic Luxury Hotels” said Andrew Stembridge, executive director.

The new hotel is promising an ‘unexpected personality’ from what the brand is traditionally known for, with an ‘Oscar Wilde meets Alice in Wonderland’ style.

Iconic Luxury Hotels was founded in December 2016, and is part of L+R Hotels (landrhotels. com) a portfolio of over 90 hotels, with approximately 17,000 bedrooms worldwide.

The UK collection includes Cliveden House, Chewton Glen, The Lygon Arms and 11 Cadogan Gardens in Chelsea.

