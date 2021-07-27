Chef Kevin Tickle’s first solo venture Heft opens its doors

Chef Kevin Tickle and his wife Nicola have opened the doors to their first solo venture, Heft in the Cumbrian village of Newton-in-Cartmel.

Bookings have gone live at the former 17th century coaching inn, with lunch and dinner reservations available at the 28-cover fine dining restaurant.

Dinner bookings are initially open for bookings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a six-course tasting menu priced at £85 per person on offer. Additional services will be added in the coming weeks, alongside a ‘very different offering’ for Sunday’s.

The Inn has undergone a significant 12-month refurbishment programme since being taken over by the Tickles in August 2020 and the menu features Tickle’s ‘unique take’ on British food using the best local produce.

Phase two of the development, which is set to commence in the coming months, will see the addition of five guest rooms, created with local interior design house Inkwood Interiors.

Heft is inspired by the Northern farming term, ‘Hefted’.

Tickle was most recently head chef at Forest Side until 2019 where he won his first Michelin star with eight months of opening the restaurant.

Prior to his role at Forest Side, owned by Wildsmith Hotels, Tickle worked for Simon Rogan at L’Enclume, Cartmel for eight years