Chestnut acquires Essex country inn from Jamie Oliver’s parents

The Cricketers in Clavering, owned by Jamie Oliver’s parents Trevor and Sally Oliver, has been acquired by Chestnut, taking its portfolio to a total of 12 properties.

The Olivers have made the decision to retire after 44 years of running the country inn.

“We are delighted to have acquired The Cricketers, an inn we’ve wanted to add to our growing collection for some time,” said Philip Turner, founder of Chestnut. “The way the business is managed – with a strong emphasis on good quality food with accommodation – makes it a perfect fit for our collection.

“We already know the area well, as we have The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden, and with such a strong existing offer we don’t plan to make any significant changes to the property in the short term.

“Whilst some may question if this is the right time for us to acquire The Cricketers, our view and commitment is long term, this is a hugely successful business with strong foundations, we have full confidence in its future potential.”

The Cricketers is a country inn in North Essex, comprising 22 bedrooms and a restaurant headed up by executive chef Justin Greig.

Commenting on the decision to sell Trevor Oliver said; “We have had an amazing time running the inn, which has been our home for the last 44 years. We brought up our children, trained and supported hundreds of staff in the hospitality sector and made many friends for life. But with a great team and strong support from our loyal customers in place we felt it was the right time to move on. So, we have taken the decision to hand over the keys to Chestnut and look forward to seeing the next phase in the life of The Cricketers from the other side of the bar.”

Chestnut is one of the UK’s fastest growing independent UK hospitality businesses with 12 inns and restaurants spread across East Anglia.

The group also has a strong commitment to developing and enhancing its acquisitions and recently completed a significant renovation project during lockdown at The Crown in Westleton on the Suffolk coast.