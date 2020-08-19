Chestnut group utilises lockdown to transform Suffolk coastal inn

Chestnut, a group of pubs, restaurants and inns in East Anglia, has given The Westleton Crown in Suffolk a new look during lockdown.

The company has reopened the coastal inn after an extensive refurbishment that has seen its public spaces and 34 bedrooms transformed and refreshed.

Traditional features, fireplaces, exposed brickwork, and full library shelves are balanced with industrial lighting, pastel shades, designer prints, and iconic artwork prints on the walls.

The bar, restaurant and garden room have been given a makeover, as well as the bedrooms, with a new natural theme complemented by Bramley toiletries.

New two-storey family duplex rooms have also been introduced as part of the project.

Phillip Turner, founder of Chestnut including The Westleton Crown, who is excited to be welcoming back guests said, “We have taken the opportunity throughout lockdown to bring our vision for The Westleton Crown to life. We wanted to create a venue that celebrates the wonderful scenery and wildlife that surrounds the property and with a lot of people deciding to take their holidays in the UK this year, it felt like the perfect time to provide an environment to escape and relax.”







Chestnut’s collection of pubs, inns and restaurants includes The Packhorse Inn in Moulton near Newmarket, The Rupert Brooke in Grantchester on the outskirts of Cambridge, The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, The Black Lion in Long Melford, The Ship at Dunwich, The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden, The Weeping Willow in Barrow and The Blackbirds Inn in Woodditton.

The Weeping Willow and The Eight Bells were added to the collection in January 2019, with The Crown in Stoke-by-Nayland acquired in July of the same year. Norfolk’s Globe Inn was taken over in March 2020.