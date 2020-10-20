Chestnut strengthens leadership team with new COO appointment

Chestnut, the East Anglian collection of pubs, inns, and restaurants, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Henry Fairbanks as its chief operating officer.

Fairbanks brings more than 20 years’ of hospitality and leisure experience to his new role and joins from the Bermondsey Pub Company, where he was operations director since 2016, responsible for 68 pubs as well as the opening and pipeline of new acquisitions.

“We are pleased to have appointed Henry to the Chestnut leadership team,” said Philip Turner, founder of Chestnut. “He brings a wealth of experience and will be integral in achieving our ambition for Chestnut. Henry will be responsible for overseeing the trading business, as we see continued opportunity for strong growth.”

Speaking about his new position, which begins in November 2020, Fairbanks said: “I am delighted to be joining one of East Anglia’s fastest growing hospitality businesses. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with an ambitious team and some outstanding venues which pride themselves on a great experience and celebrating this beautiful region.”

Prior to the Bermondsey Pub Company, Fairbanks held a variety of managerial and operational roles at RealPubs, the Metropolitan Pub Co, Heineken UK, Adnams and Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Chestnut’s collection of pubs, inns and restaurants includes The Packhorse Inn in Moulton near Newmarket, The Rupert Brooke in Grantchester on the outskirts of Cambridge, The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds, The Black Lion in Long Melford, The Ship at Dunwich, The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden, The Weeping Willow in Barrow and The Blackbirds Inn in Woodditton.

The Weeping Willow and The Eight Bells were added to the collection in January 2019, with The Crown in Stoke-by-Nayland acquired in July of the same year. Norfolk’s Globe Inn was taken over in March 2020.