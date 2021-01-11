Cheval Collection reveals London expansion plans

Luxury serviced apartment provider, Cheval Collection, has announced expansion in London as part of a ‘long-term strategic vision for growth’ for the brand.

In spring 2021, Cheval Collection will open Cheval Lexham Gardens, a new aparthotel comprising 30 apartments in West London.

The move follows Cheval’s expansion into Edinburgh, which took place in July 2020.

The 30, one- or two-bedroom apartments spread across six floors, will be designed in one of three themes – racing green, luxurious glamorous red and cool neutral equestrian – by Sally Sneddon’s Fife-based Mojo Designs.

The new site is situated in Kensington, close to The National History Museum and the Royal Parks.

George Westwell, CEO of Cheval Collection, said: “During 2020, we saw a 27% increase in our property inventory – we announced the expansion of the Cheval brand in Scotland with three new properties: Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, Cheval Old Town Chambers and Cheval Abbey Strand Apartments at Holyrood.

“This year, Cheval Old Town Chambers will see an additional 25 apartments join the 50 we already operate.”

Cheval Lexham Gardens will become the ninth property in the Cheval Collection portfolio in London.