Chic 10-bedroom boutique on Isle of Skye hits the market for over £1m

A ‘rare opportunity’ to acquire a 10-bedroom boutique on the Isle of Skye has come to market with a guide price of just over £1m.

Current occupants of the newly-renovated Hame of Skye have instructed Colliers to find new owners for the hotel in preparation for their relocation abroad.

The 10 bedrooms are set over one floor, and have recently been refurbished, with a restaurant and outdoor terrace also on site.

Story continues below Advertisement

Robert Smithson in the hotels agency team at Colliers, comments: “I expect the property to receive a high level of interest, particularly as the island continues to benefit from the current staycation boom. In addition, Skye has always attracted great levels of trade from abroad, which we envisage will return as soon as they are able too.”