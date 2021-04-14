Chief executive of Pride of Britain Hotels Peter Hancock to retire

Peter Hancock, chief executive at Pride of Britain Hotels, is to retire from the role after 21 years.

The charismatic industry stalwart has been a leader of the luxury hotel consortium since 2000 and is a regular friendly face at industry events.

Often tasked with hosting conferences, awards or association meetings, Hancock is known for bringing his flair and cheeky humour to the stage at events such as Master Innholders, Gold Service Scholarship, Independent Hotel show and Institute of Hospitality.

He will retire from his position at PoB in November, with the consortium now taking applications for his replacement.

Pride of Britain Hotels is a collection of 50 independent luxury and boutique hotels in the UK. The consortium was formed in 1982 and offers effective marketing support in return for an annual membership fee. The consortium receives financial support from around 20 commercial partners.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, Hancock says: “I feel immensely proud of the Pride of Britain brand and everything it stands for. When I leave the job in November my successor, whoever he or she may be, can expect the same wonderful support from our member hoteliers, sponsors and colleagues that has sustained me over the last 21 years. Despite choosing to relinquish this responsibility, I plan to remain active as a presenter and contributor to the wider industry or, as my wife rather cruelly puts it, a “rent-a-gob!”

Hancock joined Pride of Britain from his position as group publishing director at Johansens, where he had been since 1988.