Chris King promoted to director of food and beverage role at Langham Hospitality Group

Executive chef of The Langham London, Chris King, has now been promoted to the role of director of food and beverage across the whole Langham Hospitality Group.

King first joined the company 10 years ago when he secured the position of head chef at Roux at the Landau, having worked alongside many Michelin-starred chefs prior.

In addition to his role as executive chef of The Langham, London, King will now head up the new direction of Group’s food and beverage initiatives around the world.

He will also assist the Group’s hotels with new projects and developing new restaurant and bar concepts for Langham’s soon-to-open properties around the world.