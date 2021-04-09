Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO, Crerar Hotels

Crerar Hotels is investing large chunks of money into delivering a boost to tourism in Scottish, through a number of refurbishments at its properties.

In 2019, the Group sold off three hotels as it pivoted its strategy to focus on creating a more high-end experience at the remaining sites within its portfolio.

Now a £3m refurbishment is underway at the Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa, while The Glencoe Inn is to benefit from a £500k makeover as it bids to become more boutique as part of a wider £15m investment into upping standards across the collection.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, CEO Chris Wayne-Wills said the major investments reaffirmed the company’s commitment both to the guest experience, and the employee experience with the group. He also then pledged to guarantee at least living wage earnings for staff at the hotels, alongside a number of training and development schemes.

Wayne-Wills only joined the Crerar Hotels team in March 2020, from Marriott hotels in Scotland, but is already making his mark as a proven operator. He was also previously CEO at Macdonald Aviemore resort.