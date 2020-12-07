Christmas measures for hotels explained

The rules and regulations for hotels to follow over Christmas have now been explained, with less than three weeks to go until the day itself.

From December 23 to 27 the UK government has relaxed the measures put in place across the country to curb the spread of coronavirus, with up to three households permitted to create a ‘Christmas bubble’ over the course of the five days.

Accommodation may open between December 22 and December 28 for people to stay in order to be located near their Christmas bubbles.

The regulations also state that holiday accommodation forced to close will be allowed to reopen for this period.

This exemption allows individuals and households to travel into and out of Tier 3 on the 22 December to stay at a hotel or other accommodation and leave on the 28 December to travel home.

However people travelling on the 22 December must not see their Christmas bubble until the 23rd December when the Christmas period begins.

“Christmas period” means the period beginning with 23 December and ending with 27 December when people are allowed to meet their Christmas bubble.

Likewise people travelling home from the hotel or other accommodation provider on the 28 December must not meet with their Christmas bubble again after the 27.

Hotels, pubs and restaurants in tier 2 and 3 may not however host anybody from different households, regardless of Christmas bubbles throughout this period.

For the full details, visit the government website HERE