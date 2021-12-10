CMA plans crackdown on ‘greenwashing’ in hotel sector

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is planning a crackdown on ‘greenwashing’ in the hotel sector.

The plans were discussed at a webinar hosted by the Energy & Environment Alliance (EEA), who yesterday published a report on greenwashing for the hospitality sector, offering practical advice to businesses about how they can avoid it.

Greenwashing is defined as “the dissemination of misleading information by an organisation so as to present an environmentally responsible public image”.

There is currently no specific anti-greenwashing legislation in the UK, but there are general legal obligations not to mislead the public in advertising.

Nick Beresford, Legal Director at CMA, said the authority is still considering where to focus its compliance monitoring and potential enforcement action.

However, he did reveal that “priority is likely to be given to cases which have the broadest impact” and that “CMA involvement in this area is likely to be long-term.”

The webinar’s panel was led by EEA’s CEO Ufi Ibrahim and completed by Beresford, John Wilks, Partner at DLA Piper, Hadrian Beltrametti Walker, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Kempinski Hotels and Robert Godwin, Managing Director at The Lamington Group.

John Wilks, Partner from DLA Piper, the law firm which took the lead role drafting and preparing the report, said: “The guidance is intended to help marketing teams in the hospitality sector to understand the rules and potential pitfalls around environmentally themed advertising. Through following the guidance, businesses should be able to make evidence-based environmental advertising claims that accurately describe the steps they are taking to lessen their carbon footprints, and which build rather than erode consumer trust.”

Practical tips to avoid greenwashing, according to EEA guidance:

Avoid vague, complex terminology (e.g. ‘green’, ‘eco-resort’)

Ensure claims are self explanatory or are clearly explained

Obtain clear and robust substantiation for claims

Make sure you are basing evidence on real-world conditions

Make sure that claims are transparent

You can download a full copy of the report by visiting eea.international