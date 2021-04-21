Co-living brand Vonder launches new line of hotel in London

Co-living brand Vonder has announced plans to launch two new concepts in London this year.

The two ‘community-driven’ hotels will open in Earls Court in May and Paddington in July and will add to Vonder’s residential sites already in London.

Vonder Earls Court will span three buildings in Philbeach Gardens and comprise 38 rooms, able to cater for between one and four people as well as a communal café. The second building is at 109 Warwick Road with 19 rooms and a gym, with 60 Warwick Road completing the offering with a further 16 rooms. A private garden will host events such as yoga, fitness and music concerts and cinema nights.

Vonder Paddington will be located at 14 Devonshire Terrace, hosting 22 rooms.

All rooms will have their own kitchettes, designed to target the long-stay guest and Rituals toiletries.

Communal areas within the hotels were designed by the upcoming British artist Jenny Beard, who was invited to create bright and bold murals across all buildings.

Commenting on Vonder’s new hotel line, Tomer Bercoviz, CEO of Vonder, said: “We are excited to present a new kind of Vonder experience. Hotels have evolved in recent years, and we have recognised a gap in the market where people are wanting to book for extended stays but not commit to long-term rental contracts. There is an opportunity for our hotels to provide a comfortable and safe temporary home for guests wanting to stay in London for longer periods of time, with access to great amenities and a diverse global community.”

“During the pandemic, we have seen a growing global trend with hotels shifting their concept to extended stays. Our business venture works in parallel to this, and alongside our wider co-living portfolio by providing more of a bespoke longer stay solution to international travellers.”

The new line of hotels will complement and strengthen the growth of Vonder’s global co-living brand of over 30 locations across London, Berlin and Dublin, with Dubai and the US coming soon.