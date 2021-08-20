Colchester’s George Hotel rounds off £10m refurb with unveiling of eclectic afternoon tea room

Grade-II listed The George Hotel in Colchester has confirmed the completion of its £10m refurbishment with the unveiling of a new eclectic afternoon tea room.

The hotel, which recently reopened after a two-year renovation project, has launched Tea at the George, a new tea room complete with paneling, mirrors, cherry blossom and lavish flowers inspired by the tea houses in London.

The new addition will serve afternoon tea from Wednesdays to Sundays.

Surya Hotels reopened The George Hotel in Colchester in June after the extensive works, which saw the inn close for almost two years for the first time in its 500 year history.

The George was closed since July 2019 to undergo the refurbishment, which includes a open plan lounge, extended dining room, and a Moroccan-style ‘secret courtyard’.

In January 2017, Harwich-based developer Flying Trade Group, behind the Surya Hotels brand, announced plans for the refurbishment and expansion of the George Hotel site, including the establishment of this Victorian-inspired Tea room.

Flying Trade Group CEO Suki Dulai said: “The George Hotel is a beautiful and nationally rare building, filled with heritage, and it is incredibly exciting to be opening Tea at the George. The Tea room was inspired by the 500-year-old history of the George Hotel, which we were adamant to preserve during the recent refurbishments. The menu has been carefully curated by our expert chefs and we are delighted to have partnered with an award-winning British tea brand The Tea makers of London who specialise in authentic, specialty teas with exceptional flavours.”