Condé Nast Johansens announces winners of excellence awards 2021

Condé Nast Johansens has announced the winners of its annual Awards for Excellence 2021, celebrating outstanding hotels and venues in UK & Ireland and across the world.

The awards ceremony, which took place virtually this year, praised the winners who have raised the benchmark in luxury travel over the last 12 months.

The winners across each category are as follows:

Best New or Recently Renovated Hotel – The Prince Akatoki London, London, England

Best Hotel Spa – Bvlgari Hotel London, London, England

Best Destination Spa – Sopwell House, Hertfordshire, England

Best Spa Experience – Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Best for Romance – Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire, England

Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment – Berkeley Suites, Bristol, England

Best Small & Exclusive Property – Hurley House Hotel, Berkshire, England

Best for Families – Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, England

Best Value Experience – Burley Manor, Hampshire, England

Best Dining Experience – Sofitel London St James, London, England

Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) -Watersmeet Hotel, Devon, England

Best Countryside Hotel – Chewton Glen, Hampshire, England

Best Urban Hotel (Town, City) – 11 Cadogan Gardens, London, England

Best for Green Practices & Sustainability – Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, England

Best for Meetings & Conferences – in association with Davy’s Wine Merchants – Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa, Bedfordshire, England

Best for Weddings, Parties & Celebrations – Deer Park Country House, Devon, England

Best Immersive Experience – Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland

Best Dog Friendly – Rothay Manor Hotel & Fine Dining, Cumbria, England

Best Breakfast – The Egerton House Hotel, London, England

Best Service – Cliveden House, Berkshire, England

Readers’ Award – The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences, London, England