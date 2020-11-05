Condé Nast Johansens announces winners of excellence awards 2021

Condé Nast Johansens has announced the winners of its annual Awards for Excellence 2021, celebrating outstanding hotels and venues in UK & Ireland and across the world.
The awards ceremony, which took place virtually this year, praised the winners who have raised the benchmark in luxury travel over the last 12 months.
The winners across each category are as follows:
Best New or Recently Renovated Hotel – The Prince Akatoki London, London, England
Best Hotel Spa – Bvlgari Hotel London, London, England
Best Destination Spa – Sopwell House, Hertfordshire, England
Best Spa Experience – Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
Best for Romance – Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire, England
Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment – Berkeley Suites, Bristol, England
Best Small & Exclusive Property – Hurley House Hotel, Berkshire, England
Best for Families – Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, England
Best Value Experience – Burley Manor, Hampshire, England
Best Dining Experience – Sofitel London St James, London, England
Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) -Watersmeet Hotel, Devon, England
Best Countryside Hotel – Chewton Glen, Hampshire, England
Best Urban Hotel (Town, City) – 11 Cadogan Gardens, London, England
Best for Green Practices & Sustainability – Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, England
Best for Meetings & Conferences – in association with Davy’s Wine Merchants – Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa, Bedfordshire, England
Best for Weddings, Parties & Celebrations – Deer Park Country House, Devon, England
Best Immersive Experience – Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland
Best Dog Friendly – Rothay Manor Hotel & Fine Dining, Cumbria, England
Best Breakfast – The Egerton House Hotel, London, England
Best Service – Cliveden House, Berkshire, England
Readers’ Award – The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences, London, England