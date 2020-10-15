Confusion for hotel owners in Northern Ireland as hospitality venues told to close for four weeks

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland are to close from 6pm tomorrow as part of a four-week ‘circuit breaker’ for the country, but confusion remains over whether hotels are included in the new restrictions.

The new measures were announced yesterday by First Minister Arlene Foster, and while she said there would be a complete closure of the hospitality sector, apart from for delivery and takeaways, hotel owners are still awaiting clarity on what the rules mean for them, with just over one day until the restrictions come into force.

Speaking to one hotelier in Belfast, he said he was still waiting for clarity on what hotels can do with regards to food and beverage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last night, the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation posted a statement on Twitter saying it had met with the Economy Minister to discuss how hotels will be impacted and seek clear guidance on a number of issues, including if hotels can remain open, if they can choose to close and the situation regarding weddings this weekend.

As part of the new restrictions revealed yesterday, fast-food and takeaways are able to remain operational subject to an 11pm curfew.

Other measures announced include off-licenses and supermarkets to not sell alcohol after 8pm and all ‘close-contact services’ to close, plus a ban on indoor sport.

Schools will also be closed for a two-week period during the half-term break.