Confusion for venues over new lockdown rules not permitting sale of takeaway alcohol

Business owners are calling for clarity over the new lockdown rules due to come into force on Thursday, which do not allow for the takeaway of alcohol under the new restrictions in England.

On the official government website detailing the new rules, it stated that hospitality venues like restaurants, bars and pubs must close but can still provide takeaway and delivery services. However, takeaway of alcohol will not be allowed.

This is a stark contract to the first lockdown, where venues were permitted to sell takeaway alcohol in sealed containers, and a contradiction to the Prime Minister’s stance that the second lockdown will not be as brutal to the first.

Business owners took to Twitter to question the reasoning behind the new measures and asked UKHospitality’s Kate Nicholls directly to confirm.

She stressed that she was ‘seeking clarification and amendment to return to the original lockdown rules’ and stressed that the information was currently just guidance and was not yet confirmed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address MPs today about his four-week plan for England.