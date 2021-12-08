Congham Hall marks 10th anniversary with launch of five luxury Orchard Cabins

Congham Hall is set to launch five Orchard Cabins in 2022 to mark the Norfolk hotel’s 10th anniversary under the management of hotelier Nicholas Dickinson.

The Orchard Cabins, which each come with a freestanding outdoor bathtub, are located in the Georgian manor’s apple orchard and each feature a spacious bedroom with a sitting area and ensuite bathroom.

Through a wall of windows at the gable end, guests look out at a terrace with a freestanding bathtub.

All five cabins will be named after apples: Cox and Laxton, which grow in the hotel’s orchard, and favourite varieties Braeburn, Evelina and Horsford.

The cabins’ elegant contemporary décor has been created by FM Interiors, with a colour scheme that features aubergine, lilac and rose accents. BC Designs has supplied the duo of baths for each room: outside, a glamorous, shiny silver boat bath cast in tin, and, inside, another freestanding tub hand-painted to complement each room’s individual colour scheme.

The £1 million development is part of the celebrations for the hotel’s 10th anniversary under Nicholas Dickinson and his team, which took over Congham Hall in 2012 and relaunched it as a relaxed country-house hotel.

Dickinson has a long pedigree working at and creating leading UK hotels, beginning his career at properties including Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons and Chewton Glen. Congham Hall is his only independent project.

Dickinson commented: “Our new Orchard Cabins are the perfect place for our guests to enjoy some star bathing. The contemporary designs beautifully complement the original Georgian manor and provide a magnificent addition as we launch our celebrations of 10 years as Congham Hall’s custodians.”

The cabins are the latest addition to the hotel, following the recent restyling of its 2 AA Rosette restaurant as The Samphire Kitchen and enhancement of areas of its Secret Garden Spa.

Prices for the Orchard Cabins start at £399 per room per night, including dinner and breakfast.