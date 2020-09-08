Conrad London St James calls guests back to the capital by transforming rooms into home offices

Conrad London St. James, part of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, has transformed select hotel rooms and suites into private offices to help bring consumers back to the capital post lockdown.

The Perfect Address is a new space available from £75 per hour or £150 per day, complete with a desk, WiFi, Chromecast with HDTV, international media hub, Bose sound system and two desk phones, open 24-hours-a-day.

The space also comes with a Nespresso machine and hospitality tray, small lounge area and guests will also have access to the business centre and printing facilities, private gym and bicycle storage, as well as discount on food and beverage and 25% off bedroom rates.

As hotels in the provinces and coastal locations reap the benefits of the boom in the staycation, many hotels in London are still struggling as both workers and consumers keep away from the capital after the pandemic and adapt to working from home.