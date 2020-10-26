Conrad London St James invests £1.75m into creating four new F&B concepts

Conrad London St James is investing £1.75m into creating four new food and beverage concepts in Westminster.

The hotel will launch a new signature restaurant, a ‘contemporary take on the traditional London pub’, an afternoon tea lounge and the hotel’s first cocktail bar as part of the project.

Michelin-starred chef Sally Abé, who is currently head chef at the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham, has also been appointed as consultant chef.

The hotel has brought in designers Wilson Associates to bring the concepts to life.

The first new refurbished concept, the Blue Boar Pub, is set to open this December. The other concepts are scheduled to open in spring 2021.

Beverly Payne, general manager of Conrad London St. James, said: “We have an iconic location and we are expanding our concepts to equally offer delicious food. We are so excited to welcome Sally who has already had a considerable impact on the London dining scene and focuses on creating exquisite dishes using the best of British produce.

“Working alongside Sally over the past few months has shown us what a remarkable talent she is, and in spite of all of the trading challenges we’re dealing with, we are absolutely confident that we have everything lined up to make a real mark on the London dining scene. Our new concepts will provide the ideal settings for Sally to demonstrate her versatility and to continue to champion and empower women in hospitality.”