Contact-free payment system for hoteliers launches to give guests peace of mind

Guestline has announced the official launch of GuestPay, a simpler payment solution where hoteliers will only have to deal and integrate with one supplier, get their funds quicker and enjoy competitive rates, all whilst providing a secure and reliable payment platform for guests.

Guestline has partnered with Trust Payments to provide GuestPay, a single payment solution, that combines the operational and payment systems (payment gateway, merchant acquiring services and chip&pin terminals) into one centralised hub, ensuring a seamless and swift flow between the booking stage and payment into the hotel’s bank.

A single, dedicated omnichannel provider who simplifies the process, negotiates better rates on your behalf and gives you faster access to your funds.

GuestPay enables the guest to settle their invoice or deposit payment pre-stay via a secure ‘Paylink’ that’s sent out from the PMS.

Andrew Williams, Product Strategy Director at Guestline, explains: “It’s no big secret, payment processes within the hospitality industry leave a lot to be desired. For too long, we have settled with work arounds, it is now time to say goodbye to complicated and long-winded payment systems that lack visibility and have steep costs.

“Because the properties deal with multiple vendors, they struggle to reconcile payments and quite often don’t have a single view (and audit trail) of card spend for a guest as the details reside in multiple applications. With GuestPay, hoteliers will only deal with one, dedicated omni-channel provider that simplifies the process and gives them faster access to their funds. Through the power of numbers, we have negotiated competitive rates for all 2500+ hotels powered by Guestline so it will save hoteliers money and streamline processes…which ultimately will give them more time to spend with guests.”

GuestPay is designed to lower the risk of fraudulent activity and minimise human error which can occur from working with multiple providers and manual processes.

By working with a large community of hoteliers, Guestline can negotiate and offer more competitive rates on the hotelier’s behalf to help them reduce transaction fees and save money. With GuestPay, Guestline has established that a 60 room hotel is saving on average £2,000 per annum.

John Wallace, general manager at The Churchill Hotel in York, an early adopter of GuestPay, added: “Since implementing GuestPay, I have saved a significant amount of money for our hotel as well as valuable time. Cashing up is now easier than ever and I’m not losing time trying to balance up. The onboarding team made it really easy for us and having just one portal is brilliant. Guestline support have always been helpful, and now they can look after any payment queries I have too.”

GuestPay is designed to allow hoteliers to take back control of their guests booking journey through offering one centralised and integrated system, by merging together Guestline’s existing payment gateway solution (e.g. Direct Booking Manager, Channel Manager, PMS and EPoS) with payment terminals (Pin Entry Device) and acquirer services (who settle the payment).

For more information, or to request a proposal of GuestPay for your hotel

