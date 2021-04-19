Coombe Abbey Park operators launch new management company after turnover boost in 2020

Coombe Abbey Park Limited, operators of Coombe Abbey Hotel, has launched a new management company after increasing turnover during the pandemic year.

No Ordinary Hospitality Management has been formed after the team took over the park’s three catering outlets in May 2018 and for the third consecutive year in a row saw revenue growth, despite national lockdowns and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coombe Abbey Country Park’s three catering outlets generated more than £490,000 of income in 2020 compared to £400,000 of income in 2019, despite a two-and-a-half month closure as part of the national lockdown.

No Ordinary Hospitality Management works with company owners to develop and implement creative strategies and best practices to help venues fulfil their commercial potential through operational management, human resources, sales and marketing and project management.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director of No Ordinary Hospitality Management and Coombe Abbey Park Limited, said: “We are so pleased to be launching this new company and offering our services to others.

“The past year has proven that any business needs to be broader and more diverse than ever before and that is why we have created No Ordinary Hospitality Management.

“This venture is a chance to showcase the huge amount of experience that we have collectively within our own business and then be able to apply that into creative and dynamic support for other companies.”