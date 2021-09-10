Coombe Abbey sees business bounce back to pre-pandemic levels as optimism grows

Business at Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire is surpassing expectations and bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, following an ‘unbelievably busy’ season.

The 121-bedroom hotel has reported a growing optimism after a summer of bumper dining, event and wedding demand.

Coombe Abbey hosted 14 events, plus two weddings in the first week of September, in addition to occupancy being at 100% across the weekend and serving a total of 243 afternoon teas in its Garden Room restaurant.

Ron Terry, operations director, at Coombe Abbey Park Limited, said the business was a ‘million miles’ from where they thought it would be, with the popularity of the staycation, plus demand for events driving levels up.

“We had an exceptionally busy weekend clearly showing business and staffing levels are beginning to return to some form of normality post-lockdown,” he says. “It is unbelievable. We are a million miles from where we thought we would be. We thought it would take two to three years for business levels to reach pre-pandemic levels, but they are already comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

“This autumn we have medieval banquets, murder mystery evenings, public events and a George Michael tribute night which are already selling out, in addition to weddings booked every weekend. Business is coming back.

“While staffing levels are not yet back to normal, they are greatly improved and we were able to cope well. We have recently launched another recruitment drive.”