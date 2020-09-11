Corinthia London promotes from within for role of hotel manager

Corinthia London has announced the appointment of Jochem Meijerink as hotel manager.

He has been working at the property since February 2015 progressing through the ranks in front of house, most recently as director of front of house.

In his new role, Meijerink will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the five-star Corinthia London, working alongside managing director Thomas Kochs.

Meijerink boasts 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, and prior to joining Corinthia London he worked at Jumeriah Carlton Tower and London Hilton on Park Lane.

Managing director Thomas Kochs said “I am thrilled to be working with Jochem in his new role of hotel manager. To join the hospitality industry has been one of the best decisions I have made and to see people progress and building their careers is a joy. Jochem has been with the company for six years and I am so pleased to see him progress.”

Meijerink adds: “I am honoured to have been granted this opportunity to become the Hotel Manager at Corinthia London and relish the responsibility of leading the team to new heights of success under the guidance of Thomas.”