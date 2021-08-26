Cornish hotel confirms month off and bonus for all staff after bumper summer of bookings

A hotel in Cornwall is rewarding staff for their hard work with a whole month off and a bonus after a frantically busy summer period.

The St Moritz Hotel near Wadebridge has been operating at 98% occupancy during the summer months, with team members working tirelessly to keep guests happy under a myriad of pressures including staff shortages and rude customers.

Bosses have now confirmed they will be closing the hotel for the whole of November, while renovation is carried out, and will roll out a 5% pay rise for all the employees.

Staff will also receive a bonus at the end of October as a ‘thank you’.

During its closure, St Moritz Hotel will benefit from refurbishments to its spa, a handful of bedrooms and its self-catering units.

Speaking to Cornwall Live, Chanel Balliah, marketing manager at St Moritz, said: “It’s obvious that Cornwall has had a staffing crisis, as has hospitality in general.

“Everyone’s been biting the bullet and working hard doing all the hours under the sun helping where and when we can to keep everything going.

“Many of our guests have been understanding of our situation but there have been a few who haven’t been.”

In June last year, St Moritz Hotel invested in a new purpose-built and designed ‘socially distanced’ restaurant.

The founders of the hotel are brothers Hugh and Steve Ridgway.