Cornwall’s Fowey Hall to add 24 new bedrooms

Luxury Family Hotels has announced a further programme of investment for Fowey Hall (the group’s recently refurbished South Cornwall hotel), including the addition of 24 new bedrooms.

The project, which is due to be completed by Spring 2022, will include the addition of the new bedrooms, as well as a new outdoor swimming pool and a total relandscaping of the grounds and driveway.

19 of the new bedrooms will be located in the hotel’s Garden Wing. A further five bedrooms will sit atop the spa, offering views of the Fowey estuary as well as uninterrupted views of the sea from an elevated position.

Story continues below Advertisement

The additional rooms will see the hotel have a total of 60 bedrooms.

Simon Maguire, managing director of Luxury Family Hotels, said: “Building on the success of last year’s refurbishment, which saw Fowey Hall enjoy one of its busiest Summer seasons of all time, we are thrilled to announce yet more improvements for our much-loved family retreat. With a brand-new look for our extensive gardens, the addition of an outdoor pool and more bedrooms which will significantly increase our overall capacity, we look forward to welcoming even more families to see the completed redevelopment in 2022.”

While the works are completed, the hotel’s Garden Wing rooms will not be in use to facilitate the works. However, all other services within the hotel will remain open and operational throughout the redevelopment.

There will be no work on site over the weekends and during the week all work will be between 8.30am-4.30pm.

In 2020, Fowey Hall underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment, including a revamp of the existing bedrooms and communal spaces.

The hotel is also home to The Fowey Hall Restaurant, which serves up seasonal, locally sourced produce, as well as a games room, cinema and outdoor play area for younger guests.