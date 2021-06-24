Cornwall’s The Esplanade Hotel reopens with refreshed new look

The Esplanade Hotel in Newquay, Cornwall has reopened with a new look after an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment.

The hotel, operated by Philema Hospitality Management, has invested in a new boutique cinema, revamped bedrooms, as well as a new all-day dining offering and adults-only cocktail bar, reopening on May 17.

Operations director Laura Cameron says: “It’s so incredibly rewarding to receive this achievement after such a challenging year for the hotel and our teams. The lockdown has allowed us to carry out planned improvements that would have ordinarily taken years, so it’s a poignant moment for us. We couldn’t have done it without the patience and dedication of our loyal and hardworking team.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel’s bedrooms have been reduced from 90 to 85 to create bigger spaces for multi-generational families and groups of friends, and have been updated with new interiors reflecting its coastal location.



The Cove Restaurant has also been given a new look and now boasts a new flexible dining concept.



The Esplanade Hotel is also home to a leisure facility, complete with pool, hot tub and sauna, plus the Quicksilver Surf School.

Philema Hospitality Management also owns the five-star Boringdon Hall Hotel in Devon and the adult-only beachfront Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa